Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.04. 892,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.76. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

