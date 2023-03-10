HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HOYA Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS HOCPY traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,686. HOYA has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $120.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.17). HOYA had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Research analysts expect that HOYA will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

