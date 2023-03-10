HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HOYA Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS HOCPY traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,686. HOYA has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $120.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.
HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.17). HOYA had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Research analysts expect that HOYA will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HOYA Company Profile
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HOYA (HOCPY)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.