HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Trading Down 3.8%

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 67,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 159,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market capitalization of C$87.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company engages in developing PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR), a process that permits the transformation of quartz into silicon.

