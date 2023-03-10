HSBC Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €33.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.83 ($49.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.19) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.5 %

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €36.39 ($38.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €25.95 ($27.61) and a 52-week high of €63.60 ($67.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

