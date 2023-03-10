Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stake Lowered by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 592,930 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $21,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of HUN opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

