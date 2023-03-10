Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stake Reduced by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 592,930 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $21,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Huntsman Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $27.76 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

