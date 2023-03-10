Huobi BTC Price Hits $20,284.50 on Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $790.48 million and $89,602.91 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for about $20,284.50 or 0.98458507 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

