Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Hypera Stock Down 0.1 %

HYPMY stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. Hypera has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex – A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

