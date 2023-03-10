IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Up 4.4%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.63. 62,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 82,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on IDT. TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
IDT Trading Up 2.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $844.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDT. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDT by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 649,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,132,000 after buying an additional 319,663 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 98.7% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 233,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDT by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after acquiring an additional 129,726 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDT by 701.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 119,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDT by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,831 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDT Company Profile
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.
Further Reading
