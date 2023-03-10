iExec RLC 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.51 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $103.28 million and $13.51 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00006314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.31349787 USD and is down -13.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $11,156,033.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

