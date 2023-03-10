Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Surevest LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,583,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 55,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,363,000 after acquiring an additional 215,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ITW opened at $234.79 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.58. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.