IMA Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 15.6% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Repligen by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Repligen by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $6.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.13. The stock had a trading volume of 281,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,955. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.05. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

