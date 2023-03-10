IMA Wealth Inc. Has $701,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 282.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.55.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $4.51 on Friday, reaching $198.08. The company had a trading volume of 309,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $371.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.58 and its 200 day moving average is $208.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

