IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 10,991 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,991 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,281,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,320,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,845,000 after acquiring an additional 526,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after buying an additional 390,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Performance

MasTec stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,857. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

MasTec Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.