IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,697,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $783,062,000 after purchasing an additional 881,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $77.26. 2,229,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.77. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

