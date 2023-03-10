IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 292 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $40,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on REGN shares. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $853.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.10.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,537 shares of company stock worth $21,382,744. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN traded up $11.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $755.44. The company had a trading volume of 149,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,060. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $800.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $743.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $722.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

