IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 3,161 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,157,000 after purchasing an additional 793,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,572,000 after purchasing an additional 432,709 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,931,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,762 shares of company stock worth $6,300,314. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. 1,836,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,193,590. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also

