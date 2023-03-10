IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given New GBX 1,800 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,655 ($19.90) to GBX 1,800 ($21.65) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IMIAY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($22.85) to GBX 2,000 ($24.05) in a report on Monday. HSBC cut IMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IMI in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,150 ($13.83) to GBX 1,120 ($13.47) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered IMI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,629.17.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $35.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25. IMI has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $45.49.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.