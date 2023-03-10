IMV (IMV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IMV (NASDAQ:IMVGet Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect IMV to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter.

IMV Stock Performance

Shares of IMV stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. IMV has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMV

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of IMV by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IMV by 680.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 89,113 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in IMV during the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IMV during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engaged in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The firm leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

