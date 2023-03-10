IMV (IMV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect IMV to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter.

IMV Stock Performance

Shares of IMV stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. IMV has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Get IMV alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMV

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of IMV by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IMV by 680.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 89,113 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in IMV during the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IMV during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About IMV

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

(Get Rating)

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engaged in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The firm leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.