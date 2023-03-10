Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Shares Gap Down to $53.81

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.81, but opened at $52.00. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 2,264 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on IBA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Industrias Bachoco Trading Up 10.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,706 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.