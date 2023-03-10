Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFXA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($34.57) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($14.29) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($20.96).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

