Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Information Services Group updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of III opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $255.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Information Services Group

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

