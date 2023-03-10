Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IFSUF opened at $12.10 on Monday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.
About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane
