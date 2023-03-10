Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSUF opened at $12.10 on Monday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA engages in the provision of electronic communication infrastructure services. It also engages in the hosting of equipment for radio transmission, telecommunications, and television and radio signal distribution. The company was founded on January 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

