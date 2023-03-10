Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) Trading Up 0.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.64.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68.
Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.
