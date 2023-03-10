Insider Buying: Artrya Limited (ASX:AYA) Insider Purchases A$31,121.74 in Stock

Artrya Limited (ASX:AYA – Get Rating) insider Catherine (Kate) Hill purchased 89,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$31,121.74 ($20,887.07).

Catherine (Kate) Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Catherine (Kate) Hill acquired 10,312 shares of Artrya stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$3,485.46 ($2,339.23).

Artrya Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 18.20, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

About Artrya

Artrya Limited operates as a medical technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify patients at risk of coronary artery disease. It offers Salix, a cloud-based software that uses its AI to automate the detection of coronary artery disease from coronary computed tomography angiography.

