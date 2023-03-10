Insider Buying: Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Purchases $196,560.00 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 6,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $196,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Down 3.7 %

BWFG stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $214.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $27.34 million for the quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 47,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

