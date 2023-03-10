Insider Buying: Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) CFO Buys 3,250 Shares of Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $53,462.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,696.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNL traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 953,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,868. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 152.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 543.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Articles

