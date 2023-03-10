Insider Buying: EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mick) O’Brien acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$25.27 ($16.96) per share, with a total value of A$303,240.00 ($203,516.78).

EQT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

About EQT

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company provides estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

