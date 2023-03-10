Insider Buying: Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Insider Purchases 175,092 Shares of Stock

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Abercrombie bought 175,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$86,320.36 ($57,933.12).

Andrew Abercrombie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Andrew Abercrombie bought 81,364 shares of Humm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,170.18 ($27,631.00).

On Monday, December 12th, Andrew Abercrombie bought 19,453 shares of Humm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,543.53 ($7,076.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.54, a current ratio of 65.86 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: BNPL, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial and Leasing. It offers buy now, pay later solution under the bundll brand name; humm, an interest-free payment platform with repayment options; long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; humm pro, a buy now pay later solution for small to medium businesses; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions and SME financing services.

