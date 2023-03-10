Insider Buying: Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP) Insider Buys 105,141 Shares of Stock

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating) insider David (Sam) Hutchins purchased 105,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £18,925.38 ($22,757.79).
Oracle Power Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of Oracle Power stock opened at GBX 0.17 ($0.00) on Friday. Oracle Power plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.45 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.23. The firm has a market cap of £5.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.16.
Oracle Power Company Profile
