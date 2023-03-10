Insider Buying: Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) Insider Acquires A$67,500.00 in Stock

Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED – Get Rating) insider Andrea Sutton acquired 500,000 shares of Red 5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$67,500.00 ($45,302.01).

Red 5 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Red 5 Company Profile

Red 5 Limited engages in the exploration, production, and mining of gold deposits and mineral properties in the Philippines and Australia. It holds interests in the Siana Gold project located in the Island of Mindanao, the Philippines; the King of the Hills Gold project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the Darlot Gold mine situated in the north-east of Perth in Western Australia.

