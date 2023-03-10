Insider Buying: Region Group (ASX:RGN) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Region Group (ASX:RGN – Get Rating) insider Antoinette Milis acquired 10,000 shares of Region Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.46 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$24,550.00 ($16,476.51).
Region Group Stock Performance
Region Group Company Profile
SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.
Read More
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
- Just the Catalyst NIO Investors Needed
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
Receive News & Ratings for Region Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Region Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.