Insider Buying: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) insider William M. Aiken III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.21 per share, with a total value of $38,210.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $298,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ SFST traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. 98,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $299.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $55.99.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFST shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.