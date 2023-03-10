Insider Buying: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) insider William M. Aiken III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.21 per share, with a total value of $38,210.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $298,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ SFST traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. 98,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $299.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $55.99.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFST shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.
