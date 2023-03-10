Insider Buying: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Director Purchases 2,495 Shares of Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) Director Daniel Lee Jones purchased 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,736.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,764,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SMBC stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.96. 58,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,920. The company has a market capitalization of $463.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $56.04.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 425,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 79,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 350.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

