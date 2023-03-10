Insider Buying: Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Buys 6,190 Shares of Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein acquired 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,509.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 815,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,365,860.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Spok Stock Up 0.6 %
SPOK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,112. The company has a market capitalization of $209.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $10.84.
Spok Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. Spok’s payout ratio is 114.68%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spok by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,291,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 159,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 21.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 521,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 92,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 327,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.
About Spok
Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.
