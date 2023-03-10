Insider Selling: CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) CAO Sells $128,680.00 in Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at $916,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CEIX opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.86. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. This is a boost from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,390,000 after acquiring an additional 99,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,209,000 after acquiring an additional 223,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,637,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,865,000 after acquiring an additional 162,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 824,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.