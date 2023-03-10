Insider Selling: CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) CAO Sells $128,680.00 in Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at $916,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CONSOL Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE CEIX opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.86. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $79.17.
CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. This is a boost from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
CONSOL Energy Company Profile
CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CONSOL Energy (CEIX)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.