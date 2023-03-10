Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO Sells 23,955 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) CEO John Dobak sold 23,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $97,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 643,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,010.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DermTech Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

Get DermTech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DermTech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in DermTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 2,543.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 842,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 810,420 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in DermTech by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 511,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 20,615 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.