Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Insider Sells 26,966 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) insider Edward Jamieson sold 26,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.16), for a total transaction of £70,920.58 ($85,282.08).

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON:DOM traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 263.60 ($3.17). The stock had a trading volume of 650,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,370. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a one year low of GBX 214.34 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 391.40 ($4.71). The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,368.42, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 304.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 272.30.

Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 6.80 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,263.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOM shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.21) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.03) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 376 ($4.52).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

