Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CEO Sells $388,578.96 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 2.7 %

FHI opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,097 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,387,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

