Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Chairman Sells $8,926,931.20 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Formula One Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Formula One Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Formula One Group by 135.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

