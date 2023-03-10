Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Chairman Sells $8,926,931.20 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Formula One Group Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group
Formula One Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula One Group (FWONA)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.