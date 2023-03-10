Insider Selling: Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $107,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $655.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $14.87.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Heritage Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 764,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115,116 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 140,115 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.