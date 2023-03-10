Insider Selling: IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
IMAX Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of IMAX stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $949.33 million, a P/E ratio of -45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in IMAX by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 1,905.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
