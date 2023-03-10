Insider Selling: Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CEO Sells 11,439 Shares of Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $1,248,910.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,458 shares in the company, valued at $15,116,844.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Patrick Williams sold 9,143 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,002,987.10.

On Monday, February 27th, Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of Innospec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $1,017,035.20.

On Friday, February 24th, Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of Innospec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $992,341.00.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $104.15 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.28.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $25,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after buying an additional 65,968 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Innospec by 1,174.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 53,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,210,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after buying an additional 47,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

