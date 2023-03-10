Insider Selling: Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) VP Sells 6,491 Shares of Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) VP Philip John Boon sold 6,491 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $685,579.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Innospec Stock Down 2.1 %

IOSP stock opened at $104.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.28. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Innospec

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Innospec by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Innospec by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,302,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 8.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.