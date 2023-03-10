Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $245,527.52 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $137.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $125.36 and a 12 month high of $169.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 727,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,905,000 after buying an additional 409,241 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 337,685 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 303,256 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,524,000 after acquiring an additional 294,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,767,000 after acquiring an additional 264,146 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
