Insider Selling: Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kinetik Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.64.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 206.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $4,176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $811,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $599,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNTK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

About Kinetik

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

