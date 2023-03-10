Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) SVP Sells 483 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Moody’s Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of MCO stock opened at $295.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.68. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $346.22.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.
Moody’s Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.
Institutional Trading of Moody’s
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
