Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells 66,709 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.5 %

SFM stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,916. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $2,121,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 48.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $6,852,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading

