Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Sells 2,075 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider John T. Treace sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $50,650.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,216,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,284. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.26 and a beta of -0.10. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 493,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,153,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

