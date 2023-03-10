Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Sells 11,480 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Zai Lab stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 138.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 231,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Zai Lab by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zai Lab Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

